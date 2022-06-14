Janet H. Eshleman, 70, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
She was the loving wife of Christian Z. Eshleman, Jr. with whom she shared their 51st wedding anniversary earlier this month, and daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Herr.
Janet was born in Lancaster, PA on April 12, 1952. She worked in the textile industry with the majority of her career being spent working at Weave Corporation.
Janet was a Christian who lived her life according to the Biblical Word of God. She had a servant's heart and she enjoyed ministering to the needs of others; her giving spirit truly characterized her. She was a beloved wife, mother, and mimi. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children: Justin H. (Elizabeth) Eshleman and Christa E. (Stephen) Roe; three grandchildren: Anna Louise, Suci Isabella, and Madeline Elizabeth; two sisters: Arlene Orner and Faye (Lloyd) Zimmerman; one brother, John (Esther) Herr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Y. Burkholder and Mary Ann Herr.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
