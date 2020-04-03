Janet Faye Petzold Wood, 61, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hamilton Arms in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late James R. Petzold and Dolores T. (Dissinger) Petzold of Lancaster. Janet worked as a bookkeeper, she enjoyed arts and crafts, music, and a love of her cats. She collected animal figurines, had beautiful handwriting, and was a 1976 graduate from Penn Manor High School.
She is survived by her mother, her husband, Cecil Wayne Wood; her daughters, Bryanne Edwards of Elliston, VA, and Amy Darrenkamp of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Madalyn and Bryce and one great-grandson, Zayne. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She proceeded in death by her brother, Paul J. Petzold.
A Memorial Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17603
