Janet F. Hackman, 82, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, Janet was a daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Rollman) Sweigart. She was an Ephrata High School graduate and worked in the garment industry as an office worker.
She is survived by her loving husband, Elwood D. Hackman, two daughters: Janine, wife of Jim Stauffer and Dawn, wife of Dale Snader, three grandchildren: Jolyn, wife of Travis Wolf, Kevin Snader, husband of Lauren, and Stephanie, wife of Justin Acevedo, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Shirker Reider and Elaine Heisler, and three brothers: Leon, Fred, and Kenneth Sweigart.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at New Joy Church, 35 New Joy Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Dunlevy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
