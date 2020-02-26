Janet Elizabeth Grosh, 77, of Lititz, passed on February 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a long illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Russell Messner and Phoebe Elizabeth (DeHart) Messner and sister of the late Jack Messner. She was the loving wife of Dr. William B. Grosh, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
Janet graduated from Warwick High School and went on to graduate from both the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Hygiene and Millersville University. Janet held positions as a dental hygienist and a second grade teacher at Lititz Elementary, before taking on her most important role as a mother. Family was always first in her life. She was incredibly proud of her children and absolutely adored her three beautiful grandchildren. She supported them in all their endeavors and was their most loyal champion.
Generous, caring, and kind, Janet was always one to put others before herself. She volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels and reached out to those in need in the community, and through the Moravian Church by making meals and visiting. Janet had a natural green thumb and enjoyed spending time outside gardening and admiring the flowers. Her favorite season was spring where she loved watching the daffodils and tulips bloom. She devoted many hours to filling the Lititz Square with beautiful flowers. She was a member of the Lititz Woman's Club where she served as secretary for one year. Additionally, she was a member of the Physicians Alliance as well as a board member of the Lancaster Symphony. Janet was very active in life and would be seen all over the town of Lititz, whether at the Lititz Rec Center, getting a coffee downtown, or at Stauffers. Janet loved her Lititz Community and was so proud when it was named "Coolest Small Town in America."
An avid reader, Janet would read books of all kinds on her own and with her wonderful book club, with whom she shared years of friendship. Also, Janet enjoyed domestic and international travel with her family. Recently, Janet and her husband, William, went on an unforgettable trip to Greece, Italy, and Croatia, as well as a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.
Cape May Beach and New York City were special places to Janet and her family. She was a wonderful cook and made a variety of delicious meals for her family and friends. The holidays were very special to Janet by spending time with her adoring family and closest friends. She especially loved Christmas and Easter. She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and bake cookies with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her high school sweetheart, Dr. William B. Grosh, her children: Jennifer Grosh, Holly Wenner, and Stephen Grosh. She is also survived by her beloved daughter-in-law Melissa Grosh, and three grandchildren: Owen Wenner, Harrison Grosh, Olivia Grosh, and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Messner.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00pm at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Lititz Moravian Church at the address above, American Cancer Society at 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Lititz Woman's Club at PO Box 151, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
