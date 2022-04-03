Janet Elinor Myers Keyser, 91, passed away on January 17, 2022.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Program for Continuing Education Project of P.E.O. International at P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer's Office, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312 or St. James Episcopal Church 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
