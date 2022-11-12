Janet Elaine Marvin-Kipp, age 68 born in Allentown, PA October 13th, 1954, entered eternal rest on November 10th, 2022. She attended the Parkland Area School District in Allentown, PA. In her early years she could be seen riding her horse, Liberty, a beloved mare she was gifted because she trained and cared for it. She had an early career as a veterinary technician and maintained her love for animals throughout her life.
Janet was best known for her duties as a mother and friend, whether running her daughters to gymnastics, soccer, swimming, or Girl Scouts, or joining dance classes with her daughter Emily as she always put others ahead of self.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Jennifer Atherholt, Samantha Atherholt and fianc Michael Danilshenko, Emily Atherholt and Husband John Campbell along with 1 granddaughter McKayla Atherholt.
She is known for her many homemaker talents; cooking, baking, quilting, knitting, custom sewing and reupholstery which she developed into a small business. In her free time, she was most often seen hand-in-hand or in a loving embrace with her beloved husband James (Jim) Kipp. They shared many blessed life experiences, trips to Yellowstone, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and expeditions down the Colorado River and many a local hike or canoeing trip with friends. Local trips often included New Hope, West Virginia hiking at the Dolly Sods, Seneca Rocks, and Blackwater Falls, Gettysburg, Charleston SC, and many others It is with great sadness that the adventures here have concluded but with great peace that Janet and Jim are together again.
Love never ends
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, Nov 18 at 2 PM from the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.