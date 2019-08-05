Janet E. Vickers

Janet E. (Hougendobler) Vickers, 93, of Pequea, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late George M. Vickers, who died February 19, 2009.
A homemaker, earlier in life Janet was a Registered Nurse.
Born January 4, 1926, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cleon and Elizabeth Hougendobler. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville.
She will be lovingly missed by her son, Robert E. Vickers, married to Sharon (McKain), of Pequea, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, James R. Vickers (1967) and siblings.
The Funeral Arrangements are private-the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be held privately in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266