Janet E. Stirling, 90, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born on March 16, 1930 in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Janet Chalfant Stirling.
Janet retired from the former Datcon Instrument Company in East Petersburg after 25 years of service. An active member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy, she served as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday school teacher. Janet was a pinochle player, loved children, and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Janet is survived by two sisters, Jean Shelly of Manheim (her twin) and Beth Runk, wife of Barry; a sister-in-law, Carla Williams of Lancaster; three nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces; nine great-nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stirling.
A graveside service will be held at Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 AM. Due to road construction, please use the Lumber Street entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frist Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552.