Janet E. McGinnis, age 69, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital from complications of COVID 19. She was the wife of Carroll F. "Mack" McGinnis for over 48 years. Born in Little Britain Township, she was the daughter of the late J. Benjamin and Evelyn Duncan Kreider.
Janet was a member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. She was a very caring person who never met a stranger that wasn't soon a friend. She loved to read and crochet, making dish clothes that she freely gave away to bless others with her talent. She enjoyed reciting poetry to shut-ins, memorizing 27 poems to share.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 siblings: Edward husband of Joann Kreider, IN, Phillip Kreider, Arthur husband of Daria Kreider, Brenda Feeny-Ott wife of James Ott all of Lancaster County, brother-in-law, Charles husband of Diane McGinnis of Kittanning, PA, nieces, nephews, and 5 great-nephews who were her delight and joy. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons: Scott R. McGinnis and Timothy I. McGinnis.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made in Janet's memory to Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
A living tribute »