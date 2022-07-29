Janet E. Martin, 55, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of Marlin R. Martin with whom she shared her life with for 34 years. She was born in Lebanon on February 22, 1967, a daughter of John Elam and Elizabeth M. Eberly Zimmerman of Lebanon.
Janet was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are daughter, Crystal Brubacker and husband Merlin of Lebanon; grandchildren, Dakota, Shane and Makenzie; brother, John Zimmerman and wife Laurene of Schaefferstown; sisters, Doris Hursh and husband Glenn of Denver; Ann Martin and husband Earl of Kutztown; brother-in-law, Raymond Horning of Lebanon; 13 nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by sisters, Sylvia Horning and Marlene Zimmerman.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing on Sunday, from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
