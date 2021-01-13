Janet E. Leaman, age 92, formerly of Willow Street and Ronks, passed away at Calvary Homes on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Leaman who passed away on September 5, 2012. She was born in Manheim, daughter of the late Ralph & Edith Mellinger Metzler. She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. She graduated from Manheim Borough High School class of 1946. Janet had a guest home and enjoyed taking guests into her home and serving meals. She enjoyed being involved with the Farm Women's Society and sewing. For many years she collected and sold used postage stamps to benefit Ambassadors for Christ Missions. Surviving are 2 children: Roger Leaman of Pequea, Fred husband of Betsy Hastings Leaman of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Lynette Jerchau.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, January 16 at 10 a.m. in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg. shiveryfuneralhome.com
