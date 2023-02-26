Janet E. Hilliar, age 90, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Born in Columbia on October 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Rissinger) Strickler. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Hilliar.
Janet was a 1950 graduate of Wrightsville High School. Early in her career, she worked for Wilton's Paint Shop, RCA, and Hinkle's Drug Store in Wrightsville. Later she was the snack bar manager and cook for Cool Creek Golf Club.
Janet was a member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wrightsville Legion, and a member of Historic Wrightsville. She had been a Hershey Bear's season ticket holder and an avid fan for over 50 years.
Janet is survived by her daughter Holly S. Particelli, and her husband Michael of Windsor and her grandson, the joy of her life, Dominick Particelli of Windsor. She was preceded in death by her brother William Strickler.
Private graveside services for Janet will be held in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations of goods or time be made to the residents and/or workers of a skilled nursing facility of your choice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service. 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.