Janet E. Gerlach, 96, of Columbia, and formerly of Landisville, passed into eternal life on Wednesday October 28, 2020. She was born in Washington Boro, the eldest child of the late Joseph S. Wertz, Jr. and Anna Mae Kilheffer Wertz Shultz, and was the wife of Paul V. Sherick who passed away in 1955 and Raymond P. Gerlach who died in 1986. Janet graduated from Columbia High School in 1942 and was an active member of the alumni association, attending and helping to plan many class reunions. At the 75th reunion, the class members were joined by the current Columbia High School Chorus favoring them with musical selections, including the alma mater. Even after 75 years, Janet remembered all the words! A lifelong member of the Washington Boro Church of God, she played clarinet in the Sunday School Orchestra. She also played clarinet in the Columbia High School Band and the former Columbia VFW band. Janet held many and varied jobs throughout her life - beginning at Armstrong Industries in the mailroom, picking tomatoes in the fields of Washington Boro, providing domestic services at various homes in Columbia and surrounding areas, secretary to Dr. S. K. Eshelman, and finally managing the antique co-op at C. A. Herr Annex where she especially enjoyed meeting customers and working with the vendors.
Janet is survived by her daughter Janice Ulmer (husband Harold), grandson Brian Kluck and his father Dennis Kluck (wife Laurel), a brother Robert Wertz, three nieces and five nephews.
Janet's Service of Life Celebration will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish Street, Washington Boro with visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. and the service beginning at 11 a.m. Following the service, interment will be in the cemetery adjoining the church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 whose service provided great comfort to Janet. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.