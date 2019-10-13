My beautiful wife has been on a long journey with cancer off and on since 1997. It may have taken her life, but not her faith or her love for others. She will be deeply missed by those that knew her. She was always giving and thinking of others, even during her bad days. She was an inspiration to all. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband. The following was written by my wife Janet.
Janet E. Galen, 67, of Lancaster, formerly Janet E. Festa of Lansdowne, went home to be with her Lord on October 5, 2019.
This obituary was written by me in dedication to all I have loved and left here on earth and who have loved me unconditionally through most of my life.
My life was a good one. Simple, quietly lived, and deeply, spiritually felt. I did accomplish a few notable deeds. I managed two art galleries, worked in two other galleries, owned and operated my own business – J. Alexander's Custom Framing & Gallery for over 30 years. I also taught part time at Pennsylvania School of Art & Design and HACC. I was a volunteer at Hospice and the annual library book sale, and, with love, was the main caretaker for my parents when they were alive.
I enjoyed cooking, antiquing, collecting, and researching as much as possible, the medical subjects that have impacted my life – from my own cancer journey to those who have suffered illnesses who were close to me. I also enjoyed all things Christmas, art, decorating, and studying the human personality.
The life and love I have shared with my husband, Robert E. "Bob" Galen, far surpasses any words I could clearly express. He was my everything. We lived a true love story. Few marriages are as pure as heart as was ours. Bob is patient, kind, and giving in every way. Simply a smart, pure hearted, good man. I am so grateful to have married him and shared the best part of my life together. I take your love with me and will live in your heart – my dear sweet man. Till we meet again… I am so sorry to be leaving you. I hope you find happiness & love again in your life my love. You should have as much as possible.
I say goodbye for now to my sister Jeanne (Jeanne L. Festa of Mechanicsburg, PA). Thank you for always trying to be upbeat. Our sharing conversations on our "crosses to bear" meant a great deal. You were a strong presence in my every day. Keep living your full enthusiastic life and helping others. I will always be close by, watching over you. Just a whisper away.
To my Galen, Snyder, and Fuchs family: I love you all and thank you for the continued love, friendship (some as close as sisters), and support throughout the years. My closeness to some of you meant more than I could express here. We shared so much of our hearts together. May God bless each of you. I take your love with me and hope you will find a memory of me in a flower, or a beautiful beach day.
To my precious, loving, dear friends, whom I cherish and also consider my family. Your friendships through the years has blessed me, sustained me during times when I felt such despair and helped shape me into the person I was. We are connected and our hearts hold each other and will never die.
And to my doctors – especially Dr. Oyer and his palliative care staff of Barshinger Cancer Institute and the staff of Hospice & Community Care, my everlasting gratitude for compassion, care, and listening for all these years.
I would also like to extend a huge thank you to my amazing neighbors for all their care and support and to Chaplain Katy Heinzel for her commitment to faith and sharing your light with me.
I have tried to be a good child of God, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. I love you all. May you live blessed lives full of happiness, joy, and peace as much as you can. I hope you think of me sometimes. I am near. God bless.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Chaplain Katy Heinzel officiating. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, Janet and her family request that memorial donations be made to Lancaster General Health Foundation at 609 N. Cherry St., PO Box 3555, Lancaster PA 17604 with "Cancer Patient Support Fund" in the memo or to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.