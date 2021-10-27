Janet (Dolly) Rineer Eberle, 89, of Manheim passed away peacefully as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 24, 2021 to reunite with those that have gone before her. She was an avid horseback trail rider along with her family as a member of the Valley Lea Riding Club. Janet especially enjoyed going to the mountains at the Okome Rod & Gun Club and had a lifelong passion for her family.
Surviving is a sister, Justine Duke (Floyd), sons: Kenneth L. Eberle (Deborah), Kevin L. Eberle, daughter, Karen L. Eberle, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by two brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road, Lancaster on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Janet’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church 530 Milton Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com