Janet Bonita Rachor, 67, of Marticville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital after a sudden respiratory incident. She was the devoted wife of Richard Martin Rachor, and the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth Flickinger.
Janet was born in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Penn Manor High School. Janet and Rich met while working at Two Guys in Lancaster. She had a brand new 1972 Dodge Challenger, "banana yellow, with four on the floor". She drove him around when the weather was too bad for his motorcycle; he was crazy for her; then they proceeded to drive each other crazy for nearly 50 more years.
Janet worked several part time jobs, but then spent many years as a homemaker supporting Rich and doting over her three sons. She never stopped bragging to them about that car and the fact that she could drive stick shift before at least two of them.
In her early years she was a talented seamstress who could make a worn article of clothing well outlast its prescribed life span, much to the chagrin of her boys. Janet loved to garden and maintained a bountiful vegetable garden and beautiful flower beds; she knew the name of every flower by sight. Janet loved to start or end her day with a cup of hot tea and also loved cooking and baking. Every December the tops of the kitchen cabinets were lined with tins of various homemade Christmas cookies.
Her declining health in recent years prevented her from some of her previous hobbies, but she remained an avid reader and book buyer to the end, leaving behind a veritable library of read and unread books. Janet enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and looked forward to buying Hallmark Christmas ornaments for her children and grandchildren every year. The family is still convinced that the local Hallmark store weathered the pandemic of 2020 from her dedicated shopping.
She was unabashedly kind and goodhearted. Her willingness to openly embarrass her reserved husband and sons in public may have frustrated them in the moment, but it afforded them many humorous stories to remember her by, and her willingness to talk to anyone was something to be envied. She will be sorely missed by all.
Rich would like to extend a sincere thanks to family, friends, and neighbors for support during this difficult goodbye.
Janet was preceded in death by sister, Linda, and survived by sisters, Joan, Susan, and Beverly. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by sons, Christopher P, married to Sarah, Matthew J, married to Alyssa, and David A, married to Janaina. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Bradyn, Carter, Lincoln, Sawyer, Noah, Bianca, and James.
Immediate family will hold private memorial services. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
