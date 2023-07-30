Janet B. Steffish, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 85. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edith and Lloyd Krentz.
Janet was an Olympic gold medalist in the high jump at the 1956 Summer Games . A little humor for Mom - but seriously .
Janet was young at heart, had a fun, unexpected sense of humor and a sly grin.
Primarily a homemaker raising 6 children, Janet also worked many years as a soda jerk at Eby's/Smithgall's Pharmacy to be able to do a little extra for her children. She was an amazing mom and nanny and was always there when needed.
An avid sports fan, Janet especially loved tennis and Penn State football. She also enjoyed needlepoint and there are many of her creations hanging on the walls of her home.
On nice days, Janet could often be found sitting out on her porch on the 700 block of First Street where she lived her entire life.
Janet loved shopping and running around with her daughters. Many times, the outing would include a stop for french fries and a bag of candy to bring home.
She eagerly looked forward to her 2-week summer stay at Stone Harbor. It was her favorite place, and she had the sweatshirts & tees to prove it.
Janet is survived by her five children, Mark P. Sheaffer (Susan), Lynne F. Kline, Janet K. Groff (Dennis), Paul C. Sheaffer, Jr. (Karen), and Eugene J. Steffish, Jr.; her eleven grandchildren; her 22 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Jerry Krentz (Chris) and Wayne Krentz (Cathy).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Steffish with whom she shared 54 years of marriage, and her first husband, Paul C. Sheaffer; her daughter, Annette M. Steffish; her grandson, Robert Sheaffer; her granddaughter, Julie Sheaffer; and her brother, Nevin Krentz.
Funeral Service will be private.
