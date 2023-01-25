Janet B. (Pelurie) Kenepp, 85, of New Holland, passed away on January 22, 2023 as a resident of Garden Spot Village. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Gertrude (Russ) Pelurie. She was the loving wife of Earl W. Kenepp, with whom she shared sixty-two years of marriage.
Janet was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, where she helped with church events. Janet graduated from Columbia High School and is a 1958 graduate from Lancaster General School of Nursing. After graduation, Janet worked as an RN in the operating room at Lancaster General Hospital until 1960 and then one year in the operating room at Lewistown Hospital. She worked as an office nurse from 1967-1981 in the family medicine practice of Dr. Harold Peters, MD, New Holland. She returned to work in the operating room at Lancaster General Hospital from 1981-1991 when an occupational injury ended her nursing career. Janet was a kind and compassionate person who dedicated her life to helping others.
Janet loved the natural world. She was an avid birder and traveled in the mid-Atlantic region, nationally, and internationally with her husband on birding trips to add to their Bird Life List. Janet was a passionate gardener. She filled the landscape around her home with beautiful flowers. Janet dearly loved people and made connections everywhere she went that led to life-long friendships. She was a gracious host to anyone who visited her home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, son Gregory and his wife Elizabeth and daughter Lori and her partner Jim. She is predeceased by her parents, her stepfather; Leo Hess and her brother; Franklin Pelurie.
A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Burial will be held private at St. Stephen Reformed Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Lancaster Meals on Wheels, Lancaster Conservancy, Hospice and Community Care, or any other organization of your choosing which honors Janet's life.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beckfuneral.com