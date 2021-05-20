Janet B. Nusum, 71, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born in Pembroke, Bermuda, the daughter of Barbara G. (Smith) Bean of Bermuda and the late Charles Quintion Bean. She was married to Melvin G. Nusum of Lancaster.
Janet started her career as an operating room technician at the former Community Hospital, then she worked as a school nurse throughout the Lancaster and Ephrata School Districts.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Melvin A. Nusum (Ronette) of Bermuda; her step children, Carmen Jallow (Mohammed) of Columbia, MD, Michelle Nusum-Smith (Ken) of Frederick, MD, and Melvina Nusum of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren, Melvin, Keira, Shawn, Daxton, Megan and Aubrey; and her siblings, Grace Bean, Quinton Bean, Kent Bean, and Mark Bean and many more cherished love ones and friends, too numerous to mention. Preceding her in death was her daughter, Roslyn, and her brother, David.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 450 E. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. There will be no public viewing and colors may be worn. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the service and reception at Bethel AME Church Cultural Center.
Memorial contributions are welcome and can be made to Powerpacksprojects.org.
