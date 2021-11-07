Janet B. (Brunner) Miller, 77, of Lancaster, entered into heaven on Friday, October 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in Carlisle, PA she was the daughter of Edith (Ickes) and George W. Brunner. She was the loving wife to Stephen Miller for 49 years. She was the loving mother to Douglas Miller (wife Kelly) of Mount Holly Springs, Deanna Cavallo (husband Anthony) of New Holland, and Sheila Ginder (husband Joel) of Leola. She was the beloved grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Ethan, Evan, Emily, Erin, Savannah, Milana, Amelia, Clara, Eleanor, and Landon. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Sweger wife of Gerald, Phyllis Byrd wife of Jerry (all of Carlisle), and Brenda Reisinger wife of Alan, of Loysville.
Janet was a graduate of Perry Joint High School in 1962, Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1966, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Barrington College in 1968. She was a member of Calvary Church. She was a registered nurse and member of the Alumni Association from Harrisburg Hospital. In her free time she enjoyed crafting cards and sewing. She was a talented musician, playing the piano, organ, flute, and accordion. She and her sisters sang in a trio for many years. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and visiting Ocean City, New Jersey and Camp-of-the-Woods in Speculator, New York where she met her husband, Stephen. Janet will be remembered for her devotion to her Lord and Savior and love for her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 1PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Global Missions c\o Calvary Church, address above or Live 10:27 Ministries, https://live1027.com.
