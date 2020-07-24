Janet Anne Fisher

Janet Anne (Althouse) Fisher, 87, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, 20, 2020 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Mack C. Fisher for 62 years.
Born in Akron, PA, Janet was a daughter of the late Abram E. and Arlene (Hess) Althouse.
She graduated from Ephrata High School in 1950 and after receiving her training at the Reading Hospital worked as a Registered Nurse at the Ephrata Community Hospital for 41 years. During the final 15 years of her career she was a health educator in the Wellness Center before retiring in 1995.
Janet was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ephrata where she had been a member of the choir. She was also a member of the Reading Hospital Alumni Association and the Lititz springs Chapter 499 Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by her children: Patricia A. Zerphey and Thomas L. Fisher; and her sister, Kay L. Althouse.
Janet is survived by four grandsons: Robert, Christopher, David, and Michael; four great-grandchildren: Dylan, Alyssa, Jaylynn, and Sadie; daughter-in-law, Karen S. Fisher; and step-mother, Joy E. (Minnich) Althouse.
Graveside funeral services officiated by the Reverend Jeffrey Goodman will be held at Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Schoeneck, PA on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Those in attendance at the cemetery are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing practices and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Janet's name to Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 West Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.