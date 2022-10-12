Janet A. Zimmerman, 79, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim; beloved mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Moravian Manor Retirement Communities. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Grace A. Heistand Zimmerman. Janet graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a bachelor's degree in education. Through the Eastern Mennonite Missions, Janet taught at Roslyn Academy in Nairobi, Kenya. She also taught at Manheim Christian Day School, and Linville Mennonite School in Southern Lancaster County. For many years she was involved with the Head Start Program for all of Lancaster County as well as the Community Action Program. She was a member of Pursuit Church, Manheim and was a representative for the Mennonite Central Committee. Janet had a deep and caring interest in people and was involved in "Healing Word Ministries" in Central PA.
Surviving is a daughter, Joy W. Zimmerman of Lititz, two sons: Walter E. husband of Jen Zimmerman of Lititz, Jason E. Zimmerman of Atlanta, GA, eight grandchildren: Natasha, Marcus, Wyleisha, Kai, Jasiah, Payton, Wesley, Jason Jr., two brothers: David K. husband of Ruth Zimmerman, of Lititz, Wilbur L. husband of Judith Zimmerman of Ephrata, and two sisters: D. Pauline Zimmerman of Lancaster, Vivian C. wife of Jeffrey L. Kessler of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 3:00 PM-4:00 PM with an additional viewing on Monday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Chiques Church Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Janet's memory to: Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit our website at: www.BuchFuneral.com
