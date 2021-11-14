Janet A. Johnson, 94, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Born Sunday, January 16, 1927 in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Geraldine (Robinson) Fletcher. She was married 21 years to Jack A. Johnson who passed away in 1996. Janet was the loving mother of Terry M. Simmons who passed away in 2017.
A clerical worker in Civil Service, she was employed by the Marietta Depot, Olmsted Air Force Base and New Cumberland Army Depot, where she retired after 30 years. After retirement, she volunteered with the CASA Association of York County as a Court Appointed Special Advocate helping abused and neglected children. She found this very rewarding. She was a life-long and devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marietta.
Janet is survived by her granddaughters: Amy L. Simmons of Mount Joy; Dr. Jocelyn Korasick of Kellogg, ID and Julie Keeler of Myersville, MD; nine great-grandchildren; a step daughter: Cindy Jacobs and husband Ed of Lebanon, TN and a sister, Mary Lou Powell and husband Jim of Columbia.
All who knew Janet admired her determination to see any obstacle through, embraced her kindness and celebrated her homemade chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contribution in her honor may be made to Grane Hospice Care, Columbia Animal Shelter or to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
