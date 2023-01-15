Janet A. (Graybill) Kauffman, 78, of Conestoga, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 after a seven year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha (Sanders) Graybill. She was the loving wife of John M. Kauffman. Together they shared almost 57 years of marriage.
Janet graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1963. Three years later, she married John on May 1, 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nothing more than taking care of her family. She loved family trips to the beach and going on cruises. She attended New Danville Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her children Linda M. Kibodeaux (husband, Allen) and John Michael Kauffman (wife, Sarah); her grandchildren Jeffrey S. Lacock, Jodi L. Hunt, Jena R. Demarzo, Julianne G. Kibodeaux, Jessika S. Kibodeaux, Wren Kauffman, and Rueben Kauffman; and her great-grandchildren Isis, Ezra, Bailey, and Beatrice; as well as her siblings Julia Brubaker (husband, Jerry), Mag Urban (husband, George), Shirley Coldiron, and Gerald Graybill (wife, Mary). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held at New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A Viewing will take place at 10:00 AM, with Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Committal will take place at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com