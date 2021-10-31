Janelle E. Sensenig, 36, of Pequea, passed on October 27, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Steven and Linda McLain. She was the loving wife of Adam Sensenig. Janelle is survived by her brother Jeff McLain, his family and extended family.
Janelle dedicated her life to her children: Karlee, Autumn, Ryan, and Levi. She will be remembered as a beautiful, astounding, and unwavering mother. She did everything she could for them and always made them her top priority.
Her love will live on in her children; husband, Adam; and parents, Steven and Linda.
Guests are invited to a viewing at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Rd. Millersville, PA 17551 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10-11:30 AM. A funeral service will promptly begin following the viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development.
