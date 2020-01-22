Janel B. Brown, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is the wife of Robert J. Brown, Jr. with whom she shared over 49 years of marriage.
Janel was born in Williamsport, PA on March 25, 1946, the daughter of William W. and Frederica M. Bastian. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1964, and from Lycoming College in 1968, with a B.A. in English. She was an elementary school teacher in Philadelphia, PA from 1968-1972, and in Lancaster, PA, at Elizabeth Martin, and Fulton Elementary School from 1972-2019.
Janel was a member of the Junior League of Lancaster, Lancaster Country Club, A.A.U.W., and did volunteer work at the Heart of Lancaster Hospital, New Directions for Women, Highland Presbyterian Church, and the James Buchanan Foundation.
She enjoyed long summer vacations at her family cottage in Quebec with her many Canadian friends, time spent at her family cabin in Tioga County, vacations at the Outer Banks of NC and all the time spent with her family and grandsons.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Catherine M. Brown wife of Robert J. Jacobs, Jr., of Chester Springs, PA, Allison M. Brennan wife of Matthew of Ashburn, VA; two grandsons, Andrew and Connor Brennan; and her brother, Romain F. Bastian husband of Evelyn of Williamsport, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11AM. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again from 10AM until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Highland Presbyterian Church at the above address, or Lycoming College, 1 College Plaza, Williamsport, PA 17701. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
