Jane Thomas, 76, of Kinzers passed away on August 13th, 2021. She was born in Wakefield, PA to the late Robert and Sara Todd and was a lifelong resident of this area. Jane was a homemaker and was known to be crafty with her floral arrangements. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was known as "Mom Mom". Jane adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Jane leaves behind four children, Robert Lee Thomas, Jr. of Brickerville, Wanda Rogers of Kinzers, Keith Thomas of Lititz, Kimberly, wife of Juan Hernandez of Fort Worth, TX; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Thomas, Sr. in 2001.
Jane was laid to rest beside her late husband in a private service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Peach Bottom. Her family will accept flowers. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
