Jane S. Morris, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2020, at her residence in the skilled care facility of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA. Born Jane Charlotte Switzer in Bala Cynwyd, PA, on July 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Charlotte V. (Dempster) Switzer. Jane grew up in Sharon Hill, PA.
Jane graduated from Sharon Hill High School in 1949. From eight years old, she never wavered from her goal to teach. She attended West Chester State Teachers College (now West Chester University), receiving a B. S. in Elementary Education, with honors, in 1953. After graduation and marriage, she taught second grade in the Springfield (Del. Co.) School System (1953-1957) and fourth grade at the Worrall Elementary School, Marple-Newtown School System from 1970 until retiring in 1993.
On November 25, 1953 Jane married F. Richard "Dick" Morris at the First Baptist Church of Collingdale. After their first child was born, they lived in Newtown Square from 1957 to 1964, then in Broomall until 2001. Jane and her family were members of the First Baptist Church of Newtown Township for over forty years. After moving to New Holland, they were members of Calvary Church in Lancaster. Jane loved and was loved by her immediate and extended family, her school, her church, and her many friends. The sun came out when she smiled.
Surviving in her immediate family are her husband, Dick, three children, Nancy (John) Vorbeck of Livingston, NJ; Richard F. Morris of Sedona, AZ; and James R. (Patricia) Morris of Pittsford, NY; four grandchildren: Katherine C. (Garry) Andreano of Mechanicsburg, PA; Wesley R. Morris of East Berlin, PA; Todd F. Morris of Lancaster, PA; and three beloved great-grandchildren, Nora, Abel and Atticus.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.