Jane S. Herr

Jane Smith Ober Herr, wife of the late John L. Herr, went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, March 3, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Jane was the daughter of George Ober and Mary (Smith) Ober and was born in Manheim Township on December 29,1923. She graduated from Manheim Township High School. She married John L. Herr on July 26, 1944. Jane was preceded in death by her caring and wonderful husband who died in 2009, and by a daughter, Kay Lehman, who died in 2007.
Jane was also preceded in death by her sisters, Cass, Helen, Leah, Ann, Sarah, Betty and Blanche, and by brothers Phares and George. She is survived by brothers, Jacob, of Columbia and Wayne, husband of Arlene, of Millersville, and a step-brother, Robert Fulkrod, husband of Joyce, of Manheim.
Jane enjoyed life while working with her husband on their farm. She found pleasure in being a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and flowers. Family was important to her, and she had many happy memories of time spent with them. She worked for 15 years at the Manheim Auto Auction in food service. She was a member of Lititz Mennonite Church for 60 years.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Peggy, wife of J. Henry Erb, of Manheim and Carol, wife of the late Larry Huber, of Manheim. She is also survived by six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday evening, March 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 N Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. There will be a time of visitation and light refreshments at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. The family requests that those attending the service park in the North Parking Lot and access the church via the north chapel entrance. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
