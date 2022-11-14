Jane Ruhland (nee Stauffer) passed away early in the morning of November 9, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 93.
She was the youngest of eight siblings born to Leroy and Sarah (Etter) Stauffer. She was born in Columbia, PA, and her family moved to Lancaster when Jane was a very young child. She remained in Lancaster County throughout her life until October 2021, when she moved to Fallston, MD to live with her daughter, son-in-law, and his mother Joyce. Joyce often referred to Jane as her "new BFF", and they shared a happy co-existence in Jane's last year.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband of 26 years, Kenneth Ruhland (1975), and a daughter Janice (1976). She was the loving and beloved mother of D. Lynn Duncan (Gene, deceased) of Lancaster, and Cathleen Busick (John III) of Fallston, MD. Jane was "Nanny" to granddaughter Kathryn (Mundie) Greenwalt and her children Ruthie Zook, Rhoda Esh, Morris and Virgil Roberts, and Emmanuel and Andrew Esh, and to granddaughter Elizabeth (Busick) Thompson, grandson Alex Busick, and his daughters Annabel and Madeleine Busick. She was well-loved by friends and family.
Jane had been employed by Raub Supply, Champion Blower & Forge, and was a long-time employee of D.M. Stoltzfus & Sons Quarry, until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of The Women of the Moose Chapter 767, Ladies Auxiliary VFW 7294, AMVETS Auxiliary Post #19, and a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, followed by interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive visitors prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Jane's name to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. Please notify Cathleen Busick on the site so the family may express their thanks.
