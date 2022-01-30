Jane Pedersen Baldwin died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Homestead Village in Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of the late Reverend John R. Baldwin. Lancaster had been Jane and John’s home since 1961.
Jane was born in New York City on February 13, 1925. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Turnure Pedersen and Louis Emil Pedersen. New York was always a city Jane talked about with passion and joy. Her mother died when Jane was only seven, and she was raised by her older sister Sarah Edith (Sally) and Sally’s husband Don Wilson. Throughout her life, Jane expressed gratitude to Sally and Don for years filled with love, caring, and adventure. Jane graduated from George Washington High School in Manhattan and went on to study at Columbia University.
Jane moved with Sally and Don from New York to Philadelphia. While in Philadelphia, Jane worked with National Analysts, a research organization. Jane, Sally, and Don moved to Hudson, Ohio in the late 1940s. And in the fall of 1948, she took a job with Fuller Smith and Ross. She worked with that advertising agency until the end of 1950.
Jane met the love of her life, John Baldwin, in 1949. They were married on September 23, 1950, at Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson. John worked with Armstrong Cork Company and the family moved to several marketing locations including Maplewood, NJ; Milton, MA; Cincinnati, OH; and Lancaster, PA.
Jane was very active in community and church affairs. She volunteered at the Lancaster General Hospital and was president of the Manheim Township Auxiliary of the hospital. Jane was also a member of PEO Pennsylvania and on the board of the Iris Club. She attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church and held a variety of positions there. Jane was a member of the Lancaster Country Club for over fifty years. Her hobbies included golf, bowling, bridge, knitting, needlepoint, reading, puzzles and travel. Jane and John traveled throughout the United States and also enjoyed trips to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. She also thoroughly enjoyed the annual bus trips she took with close friends to New York to enjoy the Christmas decorations and to see Broadway shows. Jane was known for her clever wit and infectious laugh. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Jane is survived by two of her three children: Don Wilson Baldwin, husband of Janet McHugh, Willow Street, PA, and Sarah Baldwin Parry, wife of Louis Parry, Hillsborough, NC. Jane is also survived by her four grandchildren: Susan Baldwin, wife of Brian Smith, Lancaster, PA; Jeff Baldwin, husband of Dawn Farmer, Millersville, PA; Andrew Baldwin, husband of Ashli Charette, Vineyard, Utah; and Elizabeth Parry of Chapel Hill, NC. Jane was predeceased by her husband, John Richards Baldwin; her son, John Schuyler Baldwin; her sister, Sarah Edith Pedersen Wilson; and three brothers; George Gordon Pedersen, Harvey Louis Pedersen, and William Palmer Pedersen.
The family wishes to thank Jane’s family practice of Dr. Christopher Porter, the Heart Group of Lancaster, the staff of Homestead Village, and Hospice & Community Care for all of their professional and compassionate assistance over the years.
Friends and family are invited to Jane’s Memorial Service on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.