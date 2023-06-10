Jane Neidermyer, 83, born in Brooklyn, NY and a resident of Lancaster County for 36 years passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Jane's greatest love was her family. Jane was proud to be Irish and Catholic. Jane shared her home by being a foster parent for many children in need of a home for many years in NY and PA.
Jane will be missed by her husband Clyde Neidermyer and her children (3 sons and 5 daughters), Jane was the grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 4. Jane was predeceased by her daughter Lauren Zwally
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA. A viewing will be held 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola PA. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. Furman's-Leola
