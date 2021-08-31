Jane Muldowney, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA after a lengthy illness.
Born August 23, 1944, she was the daughter of the late James and Ella Muldowney. Jane was a graduate of Catholic High School, Mt. Carmel, PA, Immaculata College and Millersville University.
Jane taught first grade at St. Katherine's School in Wayne, PA and at St. Martin's School in Philadelphia. After moving to Ephrata, PA, Jane taught second grade at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata and finished her teaching career after spending twenty-four years teaching Kindergarten at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School.
Jane's love of small children was evident as she embraced the little ones with kindness and compassion.
While in Ephrata, Jane worked part time at the former Donecker's store and volunteered at the Ephrata Cancer Center and the OMPH Food Bank.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Megan Wolfe (Tom), and grandchild, Maeve Catherine, of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by step grandchildren, Patrick and Vanessa Wolfe.
Also surviving are a sister, Kathy Simmons (Jeff) and sisters-in-law Loretta and Patricia Muldowney.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine, brothers James, Raymond, William, John and sisters Alice Serviss and Ann Marie DeBolt. Family was very important to Jane and she will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. There will be a visitation in church one hour prior to the mass where the family will receive relatives and friends at that time.
Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following mass.
Kindly omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OMPH Tuition Assistance Program in Jane's memory.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
