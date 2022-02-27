Jane Moyer Martin Newcomer passed away at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA on February 21, 2022. Born June 28, 1924 In Lancaster, she was the daughter of Emma Grace Moyer and Christian Longenecker Martin. She was married for 57 years to Judge Clarence C. Newcomer until his death in 2005.
Jane graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1942 as class valedictorian. She received a Bachelor's Degree in English from Swarthmore College in 1945. Throughout her school years Jane was active as a musician, playing the violin and piano, and as an athlete on the fencing and field hockey teams.
Upon her graduation from Swarthmore Jane was one of the first women hired by IBM in Philadelphia. When she returned to Lancaster, she was employed at Franklin & Marshall College where she administered aptitude tests to students.
Early in their marriage Jane and Newk moved into an 1855 farmhouse on Pleasure Road and Jane took on the task of creating a warm and cheery home for their three daughters. She also provided invaluable behind the scenes assistance to her husband in his legal career, keeping his books, editing his speeches, and acting as a sounding board. In later years Jane became a private reading tutor to struggling elementary school students.
Raised by parents who were world travelers, Jane also enjoyed foreign travel. Highlights for her were visits to her daughters when they lived in Paris and Lausanne and a trip to New Zealand to reconnect with the family's beloved foreign student from Wellington. She also loved the biannual Martin family reunions at numerous US National Parks and islands for which she wrote humorous journals. In later years she spent much time at the family vacation home in Stone Harbor, NJ.
Jane was an avid supporter of both the Lancaster Symphony and the Philadelphia Orchestra, a volunteer at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in Philadelphia, an accomplished bridge player, and a long-time member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Jane was well known for her cheerful and positive attitude to life and its challenges. Friends and family remember Jane as warm, gracious, energetic and fun, with a sharp intellect and always a ready smile. Everyone who knew her felt loved and cared for as she always put others first and was truly interested in learning about them.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, her youngest daughter Peggy Newcomer Pollack, and her brother Christian L. Martin, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters: Judy Newcomer Birkett (Kenneth) of Lititz, PA and Nancy Newcomer Vick of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; four grandchildren: Courtney Birkett (Frederick Lumb) of Williamsburg, VA; Christopher Birkett of Lititz and NYC, Charles Vick (Jessica) of Jackson Hole, WY; Jane Vick Jaidi (Mekki) of Jackson Hole, WY; and three great grandchildren: Alexander Lumb, Penelope Jaidi, and Lila Grace Jaidi.
She is also survived by her brother Jacob Martin of Wellesley, MA and her sister Mary Van Buren of Atlanta, GA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express much gratitude to the caring nurses and staff of Homestead Village where Jane spent the last years of her life as well as to the special Visiting Angels who were as family to her, especially Ann Stapleton, Marge Rutt, Marie Harden, Suzanne Kopach and Carolyn Spicknell.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service celebrating her life on Saturday, April 2, at 11:00am at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA followed by a luncheon nearby.
Contributions may be made in memory of Jane M. Newcomer to:
The Swarthmore Fund payable to: Swarthmore College, ATTN: Gift Records, 500 College Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081 or online at: gift.swarthmore.edu.
Gifts may also be made in her memory to: Peggy Newcomer Pollack Scholarship Fund, 130 East Seneca Street, Suite 400, Ithaca, NY 14850 or online at: giving.cornell.edu.
