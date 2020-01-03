Jane Moffat Mueller, 89, of Willow Street, died peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Willow Valley Lakeside. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Gilchrist and Jane Scull Moffat. She was married for 64 years to Paul A. Mueller, Jr.
She graduated from Walnut Hill School, Natick, MA and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA. Jane was a homemaker and community volunteer.
Active in the community, Jane served on the boards of several organizations including the Visiting Nurse Association, Family and Children's Service, United Way, YWCA, Women's Symphony Association, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, WITF, and Community Concert Association. Jane is best remembered for her work on behalf of the Fulton Theater. She served as Board President from 1981 to 1985 and during this period she also served in a volunteer capacity as manager of the Fulton Theater so it would not close. Jane was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Jane is survived by her husband, Paul A. Mueller, Jr. and her three daughters: Anne M. Leahy, wife of Joseph A. Leahy, Pinehurst, NC; Catherine M. Boyer, wife of David C. Boyer, Jr., Christchurch, New Zealand; and Elizabeth G. Mueller, La Jolla, CA; five grandchildren: Emily Moffat Leahy, Hannah Mueller Leahy, Abigail Cochran Boyer, Katharine Selfridge Boyer and David Chase Boyer. Jane was pre-deceased by her two sisters and four brothers.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff of Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities who provided such compassionate and gentle care each day.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jane's Memorial Service to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA, with Pastor Tim Mentzer officiating. The family will receive friends at the Fisher Parish House at Trinity from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jane's name to the Fulton Theater, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the charity of your choice.
