Jane Marie Quinn McCardell completed her end-of-life journey at Hospice in Mount Joy, December 19, 2021. God had dispatched His Angels to carry our Mother to the heights of His Glory. As a young girl she spent most of her days helping out at the Oxford diner. She was loved by all, they were a big part of her family. Later, she met the Love of her life, Charles “Bob” McCardell whom she married and spent 52 years with before his departure into Heaven on February 3, 2008. “Bob and Jane” built a life together in Southern Lancaster County. Jane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother putting her family first and guarding her four children with an unstoppable love. She was one of the pioneer Wakefield Ambulance Volunteers in 1973, always ready to serve. Making sure her family was well cared for, she became a demonstrator for Dutchmaid Fashions Apparel. Continuing her desire to serve, she worked at the Robert Fulton Inn, the U.S. Postal Service, and spent all but the last few years as a Realtor. Her creative skills were unstoppable, and her Love to share was unreplaceable. Jane was a member of the Robert Fulton Fire Company Auxiliary, the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society, and Little Britain Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are four children: son, Charles McCardell, Jr., husband of Rhonda; daughter Donna, wife of Larry Collins; daughter Christiean, wife of Terry Sensenig; son Mark McCardell, husband of Denise. Grandchildren, Melissa, wife of Jim Landis; Marilyn, wife of Bill Webber; Monica, wife of Bryan Byers; Michael McCardell, Clifton Bryan, Marie Frackman, wife of Kevin; Dustin Collins, husband of Megan; Chad Sensenig, husband of Beth; Mark Sensenig; Emily McCardell, fiancé Sam Perkins; Eric McCardell, and Ethan McCardell, and 15 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter Morgan, sister Christine Oxenreider, and brother Geoffrey Quinn.
Funeral service will take place at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, on Thursday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tom Milligan will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane’s honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Little Britain Presbyterian Church. reynoldsandshivery.com