Jane Marie Nash Ix

Jane Nash Ix, 86, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born May 3, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. Nash and Sarah Breen Nash.
Jane graduated from St. Angela Hall Academy in Brooklyn, NY and Rosemont College in Rosemont, PA. She was an Elementary School Teacher in Spring Lake, NJ and Lancaster, PA as well as a Real Estate Agent in Lancaster for several years.
Jane was a devout Catholic. She loved outdoor activities, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, spending time on the beach and playing tennis in several Lancaster leagues throughout her life.
She was a past member of the Lancaster Country Club and Coral Beach & Tennis Club in Bermuda. She was a long time Eucharistic Minister at St. John Neumann Church, a member of the Pastoral Care Department of the Lancaster Regional Medical Center and a Dame in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Edward Ix, four children Raymond Jr. of Wyndmoor, PA (Dorothy), David A. of Berwyn, PA (Karen), Thomas O. of Princeton, NJ (Noel) and Marie E. Ix Mester, of Lancaster, PA (Stephen) and nine grandchildren, Helen, Catharine, Matthew, Christopher, Peter, Sarah, Kathryn, Emily and Isabel.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Catherine M. Ix in 1972, a grandson, Owen R. Mester in 2005, and her brother Owen W. Nash in 1990.
A viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Daniel F. X. Powell as Celebrant, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3962 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601. E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
