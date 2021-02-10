Jane Marie Elizabeth Myers, 80, of Leola, PA passed away February 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Salisbury Mills, NY, she was the daughter of Stanley and Anna Kraiza and was married to Steven Myers for 34 years.
A graduate of Washingtonville High School, Jane was also a member of St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church.
Jane received so much joy as a very talented decorative folk-art painter. She painted many beautiful pieces. She loved to travel and enjoyed her times in Europe, especially London. She loved to go on cruises having been on 10. She also loved to go on motorcycle trips with friends. She loved to read and to learn of all the places she wanted to visit through the books she read. In her younger years she was an avid bowler. She was a lover of all animals, especially Maine Coon cats. An avid gardener, Jane enjoyed growing different types of flowers and herbs. She was also a wonderful cook and the family always looked forward to her stuffed shells.
Surviving along with her husband are two sons; Stephen Conley, husband of Julie (deceased), Temecula, CA, and David Conley, husband of Elvira of Frankfort, KY and a daughter; Victoria, wife of David Halvorsen, Cornwall, NY, 9 grandchildren; Brittany Conley, Kimberly Conley, Stephen Conley, Amanda Halvorsen, Kyle Halvorsen, Stacey Delgado, Jocelyn Delgado, Michael Conley, and Andrew Conley, and one great-grandchild; Zayden Williams.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »