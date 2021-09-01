Jane Mae Koller (nee Parry) was united with her Savior and reunited with her daughters, Linda Koller and Janet Hottinger, Monday, August 30, 2021.
Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Parry and William Arlington Parry. Jane married Wilson "Bill" Koller on November 2, 1946, sharing nearly 75 years together. Nothing brought Jane more joy than being with her loving husband and family.
Jane is survived by her husband, Bill, children: William (Cindy) Koller, Robert (Linda) Koller, Barbara (Dan) Miller, and Beth Koller Grove; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Jane was a member of Grace E.C. Church of Lancaster and a founding member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street. She also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at the Herndon E.C. Campground.
Jane worked at The School District of Lancaster cafeteria for 20 plus years. She baked a mean pan of cinnamon buns and the world's best coconut cake, apple dumplings and peanut brittle.
Jane was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Reinfried and Shirley Sipe and brothers, William Parry and Donald Parry.
The family kindly requests masks be worn during the services to protect the children and vulnerable.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private.
