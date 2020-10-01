Jane M. Rhen, 94, of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the home. She now joins her loving husband, George, who passed on February 25, 2017. They were married 38 years. She was born at St. Barnabas Hospital in Newark, NJ on August 11, 1926. She was the only child of the late William and Helen (Smeaton) MacNair.
Jane graduated from Belleville High School in NJ and was awarded a scholarship to New Jersey State Teachers College.There she earned a Bachelors Degree in a three year accelerated program. She went on to receive a Masters Degree from Columbia University in 1968.
She began her teaching career that lasted 42 years, at elementary schools in NJ at the age of 20. One year in Belleville, fifteen years in East Orange, five years in Glen Ridge and twenty-one years at North Caldwell where she served as their Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant and Director of the Child Study Team.
During her summer vacations she traveled or took graduate courses. She visited London, Rome, Isfahon and Iran. Her favorite vacation spot was at Long Beach Island in NJ. Jane was a member of the Nutley Chapter No. 121 of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years and more recently a member of the Elizabethtown Chapter No. 407.
She pursued a variety of crafts particularly primitive rug hooking. Her walls were decorated with her hand hooked rugs. All of which had their own unique story.
A very important part of her life was her pet dogs from childhood and on. She was a generous contributor to numerous no-kill animal organizations and such others that cared for animals. She also supported legislation to outlaw puppy mills and end the inhumane treatment and conditions the animals endured to produce puppies for profit.
A private graveside service will be held at the East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton, NJ.
