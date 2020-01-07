Jane M. Newcomer, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday evening January 3, 2020 at Masonic Village Healthcare. Jane was the wife of the late David K. Newcomer, Jr., who passed away in 2002.
Jane was the daughter of the late Norman C. and Stella M. (Heisey) Anderson. She was a graduate of Mount Joy High School 1949. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and travelling, especially cruises, and the times spent at Ocean City, NJ and Myrtle Beach, NC. She was an avid fan of the Hershey Bears and for many years did not miss a game. She also enjoyed reading and completing crossword puzzles.
Jane was a member of the Elizabethtown Chapter 407, Order of the Eastern Star, where she is a Past Worthy Matron. She is a current member of Greater Lebanon Valley Lions Club. Also a Past President of Landisville Lions Club. Jane received many awards for her dedication to the International Lions Youth Program and the Beacon Lodge Camp for the Blind. She is a current member of the Mount Joy Historical Society and at one time very active in the Elizabethtown Heritage House and local community organizations.
Jane will be missed by her companion for the last 16 years, Richard A. Rudy, her daughters: Donna, Wife of Leonard Zvorsky, Mount Joy; Carol, wife of Richard Kushner, Marietta. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kathryn Kushner Santoro, Amy Zvorsky Lerner, Adam Kushner, Kevin Zvorsky and Audrey Kushner Pombo, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four brothers: Clarence, Dale, Carl and Robert Anderson, and one sister Lucille Perry.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2019 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be conducted immediately prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Elizabethtown Library, 10 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Beacon Lodge for the Blind, 114 State Route 1035, Mount Union, PA 17066.
The family wishes a special thank you to Masonic Village Hospice, Masonic Village Home Care and Healthcare employees who took wonderful care of her the last several months.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »