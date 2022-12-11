Jane M. Breneman, 79, of Millersville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Gertrude Michael.
Early in her career, she worked for Hamilton Watch, Schick Razor, and Hubley Toys. Jane worked various jobs as a welder and a fiberglass finisher with Trojan Yacht. She retired from Millersville University. Jane was a member of the Riverside Camping Association. She enjoyed watching her children compete in Billiard tournaments.
Jane is survived by her three children, Jeff Greener (Lisa), Greg Greener, and Pam Greener (J.P. Kelley); her granddaughter, Monica Paquin (Steven); her sister, Shirley Walton; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert M. Greener who passed in 1985, and her second husband, Henry Breneman who passed in 2016; two brothers, Donald Michael, Jr. and Robert Michael.
A Funeral Service will be at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In Jane's memory please consider a donation to "CASA" Court Appointed Special Advocates. www.casalancleb.org or to the charity of your choice.
