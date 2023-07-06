Jane Louise Ziegler, age 76, of Lancaster passed away on July 2, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Jane was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alta (Yinger) Steinman. After graduating from Hempfield High School, she married the late Bernard J. Ziegler and worked for 35 years at Willow Valley as well as volunteered at the Women's and Babies Hospital.
Jane was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Mountville. She was an avid reader, as well as loved to cook and go to the beach. Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends, especially her 5 grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her daughters: Traci L. Swisher (wife of Ian) and Tammy L. Price (wife of Ken) both of Lancaster; grandchildren: Jared, Dylan (husband of Katie) and Adison Swisher and Kenna and Cole Price; her sisters: Shirley Brandt (wife of Gerald) and twin Jean Peters (wife of the late Paul Richard Peters); brother-in-law James Ziegler (husband of Ellie) and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543 from 9:30 AM-11 AM with a service beginning at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 W. Main St., Mountville, PA. 17554.
