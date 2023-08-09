Jane Louise Walp, 90, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2023, at the Mennonite Home where she was a resident. She was born in Lancaster, PA, on February 10, 1933 to late James Leroy and Rhoda (Shauffer) Young. Jane graduated from Penn Manor High School where she played field hockey. She then went on to pursue her RN studies and graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1954. She met her husband Barry Walp while he attended Franklin and Marshall College. They married after graduation and moved to Philadelphia while Barry attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. During that time, Jane worked as an RN surgical nurse at the University of Pennsylvania.
Jane returned to Lancaster in 1957 where Barry began his General Family Medicine practice. Jane assisted in the medical office practice at intervals through the years as well as Coroner recording duties. Jane celebrated 64 years of marriage with her husband. Jane attended Manor Church in Mountville for many years where she was in a small group.
Those who were blessed to have known Jane knew her as a woman of class and grace. Jane loved her children and especially her grandchildren. She loved to entertain as well as fashion and was the ultimate shopper who could always find the best deals. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and collecting cookbooks. Jane was the "appetizer connoisseur." Many fond memories occurred poolside where all the family would picnic together.
Jane was a member of the Eastern Star and joined Barry with all things Sertoma. She also was a member of the Lancaster Cotillion Club and loved to be swept around the dance floor by Barry. Jane displayed love and support to her children and grandchildren to succeed in whatever their passion. She taught us to believe in ourselves, treat people with kindness, always do the right thing, be genuine and work hard.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, sister Dorothy Smoker as well as both parents. She is survived by her 3 children: son Jeffrey Walp (wife Crystal) of Ephrata; daughter Kimberly Zimmerman (husband Don) of Landisville; and daughter, Susan Zeller (husband Bob) also of Landisville. Jane had 6 grandchildren, Steven Walp (wife Jennifer), Jennifer Eberly (husband Casey), Michael Zimmerman ( wife Margaret), Matthew Zimmerman (wife Allyson), Nicole Zeller (husband Zach) and Kayla Resh (husband Mike). Jane was blessed to have 8 great-grandchildren, Logan, Lily, Layne, Emerson, Charlotte, Eleanor, Westley and Maverick. Jane also has 2 remaining nieces, Alison Smoker of Millersville, Cynthia Johnston (husband Stuart) of Reading, nephew Mark Smoker of Millersville. A special thanks to Dr. Elyse Goveia, Dorene Moore CRNP and the Mennonite Home Nursing Team of Swarr Run as well as the Hospice and Community Indigo team.
Rest in peace Mom and "Dance and rejoice like there is no tomorrow with Dad in Heaven"
A celebration honoring Jane's life will be held Monday August 14, 2023, 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Conestoga Memorial Park Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jane Walp's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
