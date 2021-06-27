Jane Louise Mumma, 78, of Manheim, quietly departed this life Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harvey and Carl Shirk. Daughter of the late Joseph Shirk and Mary (Strohm) Shirk was born March 25, 1943, in Lititz, PA.
She was united in holy matrimony to Ray L. Mumma on December 9, 1961. Their union was blessed with three sons.
Jane was a dedicated 40-year employee of Philhaven Hospital in Lebanon, PA, where she brightened the lives of the patients and her fellow employees with her generous spirit and joyful nature. She was loved by so many.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon and lived as a faithful servant of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her love was unconditional. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Ray (Patricia) Mumma, Bryan Mumma, and Matthew Mumma; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Ella, Marie Engle, Patricia Gebhard, Barbara Shenigo; brothers Warren, Mahlon, and Paul Shirk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
