On December 7, 2019, Jane Louise (Creamer) Young, 72, a homemaker, died at her Lancaster Twp. home of natural causes. She was the wife of the late Clarence "Sandy" E. Young, Jr., who died in 2017. They were married fifty years at the time of his death.
Born February 9, 1947, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Marie E. (Hambright) Creamer.
Surviving are her three children: Michelle A., married to Edward H. Shay, Jr., Steven E. Young, married to Jennifer M. (Striggle), and Scott E. Young, companion to Rebecca Edwards; six grandchildren: Kevin, Aliza, Shannon, Ellie, Brynn and Nevaeha, and a sister: Judy Peters. She was also preceded in death by her son, Lawrence "Larry" E. Young (1998).
She was a Hero, Mentor, our Protector, and our greatest Supporter and now our Guardian Angel. Her greatest joy was seeing her children, grandchildren, and late husband happy. Life is too short, she would want all to make time to give an extra hug, kiss, laugh, smile or story because you never know how long you will have with that person. Memories are forever.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jane's Funeral Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation held on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will be held privately in the Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Jane's memory to a charity of one's choice.
To submit an online condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266
