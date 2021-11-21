Jane Louella Oberle, 94, of the Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz, PA, passed away on November 16, 2021. Jane was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 21, 1927 to the late Louis A. and Ruth E. (Glasser) Belsmeyer.
Jane married her husband, Francis George Oberle, on September 30, 1950. Jane and Frank lived on Crooked Oak Drive in Manheim Township for many years. He preceded her in death in 2004. In 2007 Jane moved to Brethren Village Retirement Community.
Jane was a very proud receptionist at Weight Watchers for 21 years and Kemper & Seaboard Insurance Company.
Jane loved her church family and friends and was very devoted to her faith. She was a long-time member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and considered them as her own family. She was a member of Serra Club, Towne Club, Ladies Auxiliary of the 29th Div. Association, a volunteer for Historic Rock Ford, and the old St. Joseph Hospital.
Jane is survived by her secular Franciscan family and by many devoted friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 12noon with The Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. A viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. A Franciscan Prayer service will be held at 11:45am. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 12:30pm and all are welcome. Flowers are invited.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit Jane’s obituary page: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »