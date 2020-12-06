Jane Longenecker, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Penryn, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ella Burkhart Geib. Jane was the loving wife of Carl H. Longenecker and they observed their 72nd wedding anniversary in August of this year. For many years she worked in the food service department for the Manheim Auto Auction. Jane was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim; where she served in providing hospitality for the church. She was a leader along with her husband of the Red Rose 4-H Baby Beef Club for Lancaster County. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Jane had a sincere servant's heart and was willing to help quietly anyone who was in need. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, who had a deep passion for her family, and treasured the time she had sharing with those she loved.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Carl, are three sons: Michael husband of Miriam Longenecker of Manheim, Roland husband of Carolyn Longenecker of Manheim, Ken husband of Pam Longenecker of Lititz, a daughter-in-law, Jackie Longenecker of Lititz, 9 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and a sister, Nancy Diffenderfer of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a son, Barry L. Longenecker, an infant son, James Longenecker, three brothers: Abram, Amos, and Norman Geib, and two sisters: Mary Peters and Reba Groff.
Services for Jane are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Longenecker's Cemetery, Lititz. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
