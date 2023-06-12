Jane Leslie Eary, 72, of Lancaster, middle child of 5, passed away at her home unexpectedly 6/2/23. She was under the care of several doctors and agencies, so her passing was determined to be due to natural causes. Jane's best friend was her beloved canine companion "Ryan" whose ashes will be joined with hers.
Jane is survived by her beloved family: older sister, Marilee Schwartz, younger sister, Pam Sue and fiancé Jeff Uberti; 11 nieces and nephews; 2 aunts and 9 close cousins.
No formal services are planned at this present time. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Jane's name to the Humane League of Lancaster County, The Wounded Warriors or Milagro House.