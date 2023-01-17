Jane L. Wilhelm of Peach Bottom, sadly passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 13, 2023; she was 72. Born in Drumore Twp on August 6, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William E. Jr. and Ida L. Hanna. For more than 42 years she was the loving wife of John M. Wilhelm, Sr. until his passing in 2009.
Jane will be fondly remembered for her amazing cooking and the love she had for her family. She will be sorely missed by her children, James Wilhelm, husband of Connie of Northpointe, FL, Michael Wilhelm, husband of Traci of Conowingo, MD, Christine, wife of William Blymier of Tioga, PA, John Wilhelm, Jr., husband of Denise of New Holland, and Steve Wilhelm, husband of Bonnie of Peach Bottom; siblings, Maurice Hanna, Susan Spangler, James Hanna, Jeffrey Hanna, and Sharon Groff, as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband, a sister, Rachel Hanna and a brother, John D. Hanna, Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Church, 298 Pilottown Rd., Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Guests may greet the family from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at the church's cemetery.
